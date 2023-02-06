Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit.

There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.

The female is described as having dark colored hair, is 5’8″ tall, and approximately 130 pounds. She is wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

The Bloodhound Tracking Team was deployed, say officials.

All residents were asked to remove keys from vehicles and lock their doors.