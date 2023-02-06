RCSD: Three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Midlands Gang Task Force worked with ASGDC leadership to investigate claims of misconduct in three separate cases, say officials.

Authorities say Casey Weirich, 30, was arrested on Jan. 25 after allegedly accepting narcotics from an inmate in exchange for alerting them of cell searches.

Nakia Smith, 24, is charged with with possessing contraband in a county jail and misconduct in office after investigators received an anonymous tip. Smith is accused of concealing a cell phone and other contraband to distribute the items to inmates. Smith was arrested on Feb. 1.

Lynntesha Barr, 29, is charged with misconduct in office after allegedly receiving more than $15,000 from inmates after distributing contraband inside the facility. She was observed on video surveillance handing an item to an inmate and was arrested on Feb. 3.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.