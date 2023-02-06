Traffic Alert: Garners Ferry & Leesburg Rd blocked after power pole collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have blocked the area along Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads after an 18-wheelter struck a power pole leading to a widespread power outage.
At this time the area is temporarily blocked off and officers are assisting with traffic flow.
Authorities are asking the public to stay alert.