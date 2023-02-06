Traffic Alert: Garners Ferry & Leesburg Rd blocked after power pole collision

Columbia Police have blocked the area along Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads after an 18-wheelter struck a power pole leading to a widespread power outage.
Jessica Mejia,
Courtesy of Columbia Police

At this time the area is temporarily blocked off and officers are assisting with traffic flow.

Authorities are asking the public to stay alert.

