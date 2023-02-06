Women in Leadership workshop series offers candidates tips on running for office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Women in Leadership (WIL) is hosting a spring training workshop series beginning Feb. 11 to provide tips and information on what is needed to successfully run for office.

The four-workshop series is for female candidates and campaign volunteers and will be held in six locations around SC, as well as virtually.

The program will offer tips on choosing your office, building a campaign team, financing and fundraising, messaging and the media, and helping with a campaign.

Although women represent 51% of SC’s population, the state dropped to 48th in the nation for the proportion of women in the state legislature after the Nov. 2022 election, according to WIL.

Only 14% of our General Assembly were filled by women and only one woman was elected to a statewide position.

The program’s schedule is outlined below:

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. February 11, 2023 – Organizing Your Campaign: Choose Your Office & Build Your Team

February 25, 2023 – Campaign Finance & Fundraising

March 11, 2023 – Crafting & Managing Your Message

March 18, 2022 – Panel Discussion with Former Women Candidates & Elected Officials

Locations

Columbia —Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center ( 1107 Williams St, Columbia, SC 29201)

Charleston, The Citadel – Bastin Hall (79 Hagood Ave, Charleston, SC 29403)

PeeDee Area —The Continuum (208 W. Main St, Lake City, SC 29560)

Greenville— Furman (101 101 N. Main St, Greenville, SC 29601)

Greenwood— Piedmont Technical College, James C. Self Conference Center ( 620 Emerald Rd N, Greenwood, SC 29646)

Spartanburg —One Spartanburg ( 105 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302)

Registration is $25 per session, or bundle all four sessions for $100. The price includes refreshments and a t-shirt. Some scholarships are available.

Visit scwomenlead.net/event/spring-training-2023 for full session descriptions, presenter bios, and to register.