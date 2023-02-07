Central Carolina Community Foundation announces 2023 grant recipients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Central Carolina Community Foundation announced it’s 2023 Connected Communities grant recipients today.

The foundation serves 11 counties in the Midlands and works to distribute grants and scholarships, and links the resources of donors and nonprofits to communities in need.

A total of $370,000 was distributed among 14 organizations, including Homeless No More, who is working to create affordable housing for at-risk families in the Midlands.