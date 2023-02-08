Alex Murdaugh trial interrupted by bomb threat today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It is now week three of the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Today’s proceedings started with the state calling witnesses to the stand as usual.

But today, it wasn’t just testimony that has everyone’s attention. A bomb threat interrupted proceedings just after noon which resulted in a delay until 2:30 p.m.

