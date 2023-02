2/29

BENNON, KENTRELL LASHAUN

(USED BY PPP ONLY) PROBATION / VIOALTION OF TERMS OF PROB DRUGS/MANUF, POSS. OTHER SUB. IN SCH. I, II, III OR FLZM 1ST MAGISTRATE/MUNICIPAL COURT BENCH WARRANT GENERAL SESSIONS COURT BENCH WARRANT DRUGS/MDP, NARCOTIC SCHED. I(B)&(C), LSD, AND SCHED. II 2ND DRUGS/POSSESS < ONE GRAM OF METH. OR COCAINE BASE 2ND OFFEN