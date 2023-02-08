Murdaugh trial paused due to alleged bomb threat

The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was temporarily adjourned today due to an alleged bomb threat.

In a tweet released by ABC Columbia News reporter Alex Tejada, Judge Clifton Newman required everyone to evacuate the building due to the threat. No reason was given as to why at the time.

SLED says the threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the threat.

The trial is expected to resume after lunch at 2:30 p.m.