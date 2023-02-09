CSnell Productions’ 10th Anniversary Gospel Concert to benefit Transitions Homeless Center!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – CSnell Productions is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a gospel concert benefiting Transitions Homeless Center this month!

Curtis spoke with owner Cheryl Snell about the concert on Saturday, February 25 at the Brookland Baptist Church Health and Wellness Center on 1050 Sunset Boulevard.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show kicks off at 3:45 p.m.

She spoke about the importance of the Blanket and Sock Drive for the Transitions Homeless Center at the show. You can bring fresh new socks and blankets with you to donate to those in need.

She also spoke about the artists showing up to rock the house, which includes The Gospel Legends, Sonny Brown Xperience, Bless-Ed and so much more!

For tickets, call 803-479-5489.