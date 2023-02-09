Clarendon deputies searching for stolen truck

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a stolen truck.

The 2014 RAM 5500 Truck was stolen from a business in Manning between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

A large amount of diesel fuel was also stolen from the business.

Anyone who has information on the truck or it’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414.