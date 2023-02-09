Midlands Pup-Shots! February 9

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is BELLA and I'm a 6 year old chocolate and tan female Shepherd mix.
3/16
BENTLEY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs
Prefers a home without cats
Bentley was born around November 10, 2022, he's a bouncy playful puppy!
4/16
EBONY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
My name is EBONY and I'm a 6 year old black and white female Lab mix.
5/16
GRAY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Gray and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
6/16
HALO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
My name is HALO and I'm an 8 year old black and white female Lab mix.
7/16
KAI
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
MINNIE
Columbia
Couch potato, Friendly, Dignified
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
This older girl is tiny weighing in at a whopping 5 lbs!
9/16
SILVER
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Silver and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
10/16
SLATE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Slate and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
11/16
SKYE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Skye and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
12/16
SMOKEY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Smokey and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
13/16
STAR
Aiken
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $300
Star is an 8 pound mixed small breed, 6 years old, that has come to us and is asking for her forever home, like truly her forever home.
14/16
WEEBIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Brave, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful girl was picked up by the local shelter as a stray, and she is just full of affection.
15/16
ZELDA
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Zelda and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
16/16
ZIPPORAH
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
