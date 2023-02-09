Purina recalls dog food due to elevated Vitamin D levels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Purina has voluntarily recalled some of it’s prescription dog food because of potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The recall includes the Pro Plan Veterinary Diets “EL Elemental Prescription” dry dog food.

Purina received two reports of dogs with signs of Vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once they stopped, the dogs recovered.

If pet owners suspect their pet has Vitamin D toxicity, they should contact their vet.