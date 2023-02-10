CDC: Norovirus cases increasing

Norovirus cases are at their highest levels in almost a year.

According to CDC data, the number of lab tests reporting positive is averaging more than 15%, a level not seen since mid-march of last year.

Norovirus is the leading cause of food-borne illness in the U.S. and often involves nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

It spreads easily through personal contact, contaminated food or water, or contaminated surfaces and occurs most frequently from late fall to early spring.