Dropping Kanye West can cost Adidas billions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Adidas says dropping Kanye West could cost the company $1.3 billion dollars.

Almost half of that is from its inability to sell merchandise associated with him.

Adidas says it’s trying to figure out if it can repurpose that merchandise.

It’s also budgeting more than $200 million for a strategic review.

Adidas ended its nine-year partnership with the rapper in October due to his anti-Semitic remarks.