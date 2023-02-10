Dropping Kanye West can cost Adidas billions

Adidas says dropping Kanye West could cost the company $1.3 billion dollars.
Jessica Mejia,
221025 Wn Gutman Hpmain 4x3 240

Courtesy ABC News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Adidas says dropping Kanye West could cost the company $1.3 billion dollars.

Almost half of that is from its inability to sell merchandise associated with him.

Adidas says it’s trying to figure out if it can repurpose that merchandise.

It’s also budgeting more than $200 million for a strategic review.

Adidas ended its nine-year partnership with the rapper in October due to his anti-Semitic remarks.

Categories: National News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts