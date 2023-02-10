Gov. McMaster launches South Carolina’s first electric vehicle website

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of SC powers EV an online platform showcasing SC’s growing electric vehicle industry and it’s capacity for future expansion.

The easy-to-navigate website provides a one-stop-shop for the EV industry to learn why SC is the place to establish EV operations.

The website was created by S.C. Commerce as outlined in Executive Order 2022-31, which Gov. McMaster issued in October 2022.

The website contains four main sections for industry companies:

State Support – Contains information about Gov. McMaster’s commitment to ensuring South Carolina is prepared to meet the opportunities and needs in this time of great industry transformation.

– Contains information about Gov. McMaster’s commitment to ensuring South Carolina is prepared to meet the opportunities and needs in this time of great industry transformation. Incentives – Explains the various incentives the state makes available to EV manufacturers, including information about workforce-related incentives and workforce training.

– Explains the various incentives the state makes available to EV manufacturers, including information about workforce-related incentives and workforce training. Plug into SC – Provides an interactive dashboard where users can view the number and location of public charging stations in South Carolina, available buildings and sites, an interactive map that shows the top 50 EV/automotive companies in the state by number of employees, and more.

– Provides an interactive dashboard where users can view the number and location of public charging stations in South Carolina, available buildings and sites, an interactive map that shows the top 50 EV/automotive companies in the state by number of employees, and more. News – Links to S.C. Commerce’s most recent press release announcements related to the state’s EV industry.

Other features on the site includes “Five reasons to make your EV in SC,” a short video highlighting the state’s EV original equipment manufacturers.

Companies interested in establishing or expanding EV operations in South Carolina can contact the state’s EV Coordinator.