Midlands Pup-Shots! February 10

WELLINGTON

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children He is a beautiful 5 year old german shepherd who was unfortunately found by us as a stray, returned to his owners, then dumped again!