Midlands Pup-Shots! February 10

Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs
He is up to date on all shots and current on heartworm prevention.
BELLA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
BENJI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This is Benji, a 2 year old terrier mix who is about 30-35lbs.
DOBBY
Irmo
Affectionate, Playful, Friendly, Smart, Funny, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $200
Dobby is a fun-loving, sweet boy who was saved from a local shelter.
DOC
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This is Doc, a 3 year old black labrador who is just full of fun!
FLOP
Orangeburg
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
The adoption fee includes age appropriate vaccinations and deworming, Frontline application, spay or neuter surgery, collar, ID tag and a leash.
JUNIPER
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
LADY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful 1 year old beagle mix girl is around 30lbs and just absolutely stunning.
MANDY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This little gal is Mandy, a 1-2 year old jack russell terrier mix who is so sweet and submissive!
MITZHI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This gem of a dog came to us extremely emaciated and timid, obviously suffering from a short life of pain!
MURDOCH
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
OUTLAW
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
I am a 3-month-old boxer or mastiff mix.
PLAID
Clinton
Adoption fee $150
PUMPKIN
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
I’m a super silly girl who is about 3 months old.
ROCKY
York
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
If you are interested in visiting or adopting, please submit our application at RichardsonRescue.org
WELLINGTON
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
He is a beautiful 5 year old german shepherd who was unfortunately found by us as a stray, returned to his owners, then dumped again!
