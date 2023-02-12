11th Annual Lake Murray Polar Plunge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lake Murray Polar Plunge is celebrating 11 years in the Midlands this weekend.

The annual event has raised more than $350,000 to support the more than 30,000 special olympics athlete programs in South Carolina. Five hundred plungers took to the waters for the challenge of ‘Freezin for a Reason.’ Organizers say their goal was to raise over $80,000 dollars.

“It’s all for our athletes but athlete coaches, their unified partners, the area directors, and all of our unified champion schools get a taste of what its truly like to have a relationship with our athletes. Then our law enforcement community absolutely fall in love with our athletes. So they not only want to just support them monetarily but they want to run cold water and show their support for them,” says Mike Still, who is an organizer of the Special Olympics South Carolina.

There was also a costume contest and awards were given to schools and organizations that help raise money.