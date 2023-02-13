Aggie’s basketball team under investigation after alleged hazing

(ABC News) — The New Mexico State Aggies basketball season is over after an alleged hazing scandal.

The university cancelled the rest of the team’s games following a player reporting being sexually assaulted while being hazed by some of his teammates.

The player went on to say that this would happen on campus and at away games and often in front of the team. In a statement the university’s chancellor responded saying he is quote “heartbroken and sickened..” to find out about the incident which is still under investigation.