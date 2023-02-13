No one hurt after a house fire on Rawl Street in Lexington

Kenneil Mitchell

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire this morning.

It happened at the 100 block of Rawl Street in the Red Bank area around 2 a.m.

According to investigators, crews arrived at the abandoned home with heavy fire and smoke showing.

They say nine units and 24 personnel brought the fire under control.

The cause remains under investigation.

