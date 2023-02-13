No one hurt after a house fire on Rawl Street in Lexington

(Courtesy: County of Lexington/Twitter) No injuries were reported in the house fire on Rawl Street.

(Courtesy: County of Lexington/Twitter) Firefighters say multiple units and personnel brought the fire under control. (Courtesy: County of Lexington/Twitter) Firefighters say multiple units and personnel brought the fire under control.

(Courtesy: County of Lexington/Twitter) Massive fire at an abandoned home on Rawl Street overnight.

(Courtesy: County of Lexington/Twitter) Firefighter working to extinguish the blaze at the abandoned home on Rawl Street. (Courtesy: County of Lexington/Twitter) Firefighter working to extinguish the blaze at the abandoned home on Rawl Street.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire this morning.

It happened at the 100 block of Rawl Street in the Red Bank area around 2 a.m.

According to investigators, crews arrived at the abandoned home with heavy fire and smoke showing.

They say nine units and 24 personnel brought the fire under control.

The cause remains under investigation.