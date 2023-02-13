U-Haul driver accused of hitting 8 pedestrians during NY chase

(CNN) — Several people were injured after a U-Haul driver struck pedestrians in Brooklyn

Police say the driver 62-year-old Weng Sor — had been behaving irrationally beforehand.

When officers tried to pull him over , he allegedly told them he wanted to die — and took off driving on the sidewalk. Police surrounded him when he exited the highway.

Sor was taken into custody for questioning and is now in the hospital for a psychological evaluation.