Midlands Pup-Shots! February 14th

GIA

Orangeburg Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses, LoloVes to cuddle Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children, animals Adoption fee $200 Literally found soaking wet & shivering in the POURING RAIN, in January, starving, scavaging for food on the side of the road, dragging her captor's chains; she had escaped & was running as fast as she could, stopping only to scavage briefly.