Newberry Co. investigates domestic issue involving firearm, lock-down of schools

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry deputies say Mid-Carolina High/ Middle Schools and Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School were locked down following a domestic issue between a couple involving a firearm.

Authorities says at 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of Candy Kitchen Rd. and US 76, the male partner pulled out a long gun and fired.

Schools in the surrounding area were put on alert and later put on lock down after a citizen reported seeing the suspect on Wessinger Drive after he fled into the woods.

A tracking team went immediately to that location and found the suspect in a wooded area, say authorities.

The schools resumed normal operations at around 2 p.m.

In a statement, Sheriff Foster says, “We are sorry we had to go through a lock down and concern students, parents and teachers. However, poor choices on the suspect’s part prompted us to take preventative measures.”

Officials say no one was injured.