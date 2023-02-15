Local Living: Sensory friendly concert, Hip-Hop Anniversary

Sensory Friendly Family Concert

Sunday the South Carolina philharmonic is holding a sensory friendly family concert at 3 pm at the Koger center

The event is designed for people with sensory sensitivities and their families. During the performance, audience members will be free to move around, dance, speak, sing and vocalize. Tickets are $13. To find out more information, click on the link HERE

SC Museum Hip Hop Anniversary

The South Carolina state museum is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop in the Palmetto state.

The event will take place on Saturday February 25th from 1 to 5 p-m with special performances featuring DJ’s, break-dancers, graffiti and rap. To find out more about the event click on the link below.

