Midlands Pup-Shots! February 15

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This gorgeous gal came to us from a local shelter, and she is just a gem!
3/16
BUTTERS
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
4/16
FLOYD
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This gorgeous retriever mix is Floyd, at 4 years old and 56lbs, he is a big goofball, full of love and laziness!
5/16
HAZEL
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
KLAXIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
KOFI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Happy
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with Other dogs, cats, children.
3 month old Kofi somehow found herself at a municipal shelter in SC after being picked up as a stray!
8/16
MAGEE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Happy
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
6yo Maggie found herself dumped at a SC shelter at 6yo!
9/16
MIA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Shy
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Poor sweet tiny Mia was picked up as a stray and brought to a SC shelter.
10/16
MINA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
POLLY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with Other dogs, cats, children, other animals. farm animals.
This is Polly, a two year old pittie mix girl who found herself a stray, in bad shape and obviously neglected.
12/16
PLUTO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
SADE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This cutie girl came in to us from a local shelter, where she was so scared and timid.
14/16
SPIRIT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle, Sweet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Sweet girl Spirit was picked up as a stray in South Carolina and was sent to jail at the shelter.
15/16
TOMMY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Happy
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This young (2-3yo) 55lb guy found himself in a SC shelter homeless.
16/16
ZEPPELIN
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Playful, Athletic, Brave, Funny, Sweet, Happy, Silly
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Young Zeppelin with his funny docked tail and puppy antics was turned in to a SC shelter.
