Nikki Haley launches official Presidential Campaign event in Charleston

Charleston, SC (ABC NEWS)– Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley officially announcing her run for the Republican nomination for President in Charleston Wednesday.

This pits the former President Trump cabinet member up against her former boss — who launched his own re-election campaign last year.

The Republican field beginning to take shape, as Democrats await definitive word from President Biden on his 2024 re-election plans.

ABC’s Justin Finch takes a closer look.