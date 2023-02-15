RCSD: Former deputy charged with domestic violence

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Sheriff Leon Lott says a former Richland County deputy is charged with Domestic Violence 2nd degree.

Investigators say at 11:45 Tuesday night Kershaw Co. Deputies responded to the home of Kenneth P. Williams, 59 where he was arrested and taken to the Kershaw Co. Detention Center.

Sheriff Lott says he was terminated Wednesday.

The Sheriff says Williams served wit the department since April of ’09 reaching the rank of Master Deputy.

“Unfortunately when deputies make bad decisions there are consequences and they will be held accountable,” Sheriff Lott said. “I appreciate the prompt response of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office; criminal domestic violence will not be tolerated in the community or by deputies”.