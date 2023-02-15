Suspect arrested in Kroger parking lot shooting death, victim identified

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Irmo Police say a shooting in the Kroger shopping center Tuesday left one person dead and another behind bars.

23-year-old Christina Harrison is now charged with murder.

Police say she shot and killed a stranger in the Kroger parking lot, then drove away from the scene.

She later turned herself in to police around 5:30pm.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale released a statement saying “This is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. one rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.”

Harrison was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Alexandria Cress Borys, 26.