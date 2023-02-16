Lizzy’s Law: SC representative Robert Williams re-files bill

Inside the South Carolina State House, a lawmaker believes a bill he’s been championing for nearly a decade will lead to better gun control laws in our state.

ABC’s Tonya Brown spoke with representative Robert Williams who says he won’t stop until Lizzy’s Law is on the books in South Carolina.