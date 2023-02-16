Man accused in theft of 200K Cadbury eggs wanted to be ‘Easter Bunny’

(CNN) — In today’s “what in the world?!?” file… A British man plead guilty to *stealing* nearly 200,000 Cadbury Crème eggs from a factory. here’s how it all went down:

He stole a truck. slapped some false plates on that bad boy, used a grinder to get thru the gate where the trailer of eggs was sitting.., and voila… an egg-stravagant heist. all that ooey gooey goodness was worth about $37,000. the man, joey pool could face up to two years in prison for theft. his motive? he told police he just wanted to be the Easter bunny.