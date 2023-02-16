Midlands Pup Shots! February 16

North Augusta
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Brave
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Dawson is 1 year old, full grown at 18 lbs.
2/16
DEX
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
3/16
DUCKY
Eutawville
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Ducky is a 10 week old lab mix.
4/16
FERN
Eutawville
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Fern is a 1 yr old, 20lb min-pin mix.
5/16
FIG
Columbia
Friendly, Brave, Curious, Affectionate, Independent, Loyal, Gentle, Funny, Playful, Athletic, Smart, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Sweet 7yo Fig is looking for a new home because her family had to move.
6/16
JAY
Eutawville
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
This is your big chance to adopt a rare and elusive pitboxhund antidoodle puppy!
7/16
JORDAN
Eutawville
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
This is your big chance to adopt a rare and elusive pitboxhund antidoodle puppy!
8/16
MARIA
Rock Hill
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Momma Maria is thought to be a Heeler mix and is on the younger side around 18 months old.
9/16
RAMSES
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Ramses has spent his entire life chained close to a tree, but his foster has been working hard on teaching him how to be a good dog.
10/16
REBA
Eutawville
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Reba is a 40lb, 1.5 year old heeler.
11/16
STELLA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
SVEN
Lexington
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with cats, children
Prefers a home without other dogs
Please contact Main Email CARE (caretoadopt@gmail.com), (803) 622-9813 for more information about this pet.
13/16
SYMORE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
TUMBLEWEED
Clinton
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $350
Male Goldador ( Golden Retriever/Labrador Mix)
15/16
WEBSTER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
WILLIE
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Willie will be neutered before leaving the Shelter and you can call or email for the release date.
