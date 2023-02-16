Talkin’ season: Gamecocks learn date for SEC Media Days
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer will be one of the last coaches to speak at this year’s SEC Media Days.
According to a spokesperson for the USC Athletics Dept., Shane Beamer will speak on the final day along with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.
This year’s media days will take place from Monday July 17th through the 20th at the Grand Hyatt in Nasheville, TN.
No word yet on which players will attend.
Here is the complete list of team appearances:
MONDAY, July 17
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
TUESDAY, July 18
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 20
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel