Talkin’ season: Gamecocks learn date for SEC Media Days

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer will be one of the last coaches to speak at this year’s SEC Media Days.

According to a spokesperson for the USC Athletics Dept., Shane Beamer will speak on the final day along with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.

This year’s media days will take place from Monday July 17th through the 20th at the Grand Hyatt in Nasheville, TN.

No word yet on which players will attend.

Here is the complete list of team appearances:

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel