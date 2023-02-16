Trump takes aim at Nikki Haley following campaign rally

Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at Nikki Haley following her campaign rally yesterday.
ABC Columbia Site Staff,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at Nikki Haley following her campaign rally yesterday.

In a post on his social network, Truth Social, former President Donald Trump suggests the best thing Haley has ever done was accept the position as Ambassador to the United Nations so Henry McMaster could take over as governor.

He added that that was a big reason why he appointed her to the position.

Categories: National News, News, State
