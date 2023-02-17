Dept. of Aging offers geriatric loan forgiveness

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Aging is currently accepting applications for its geriatric loan forgiveness program.

Eligible applicants have the opportunity to receive $35-thousand dollars in grant money for medical school. That’s if they study geriatrics and geriatrics psychiatry.

The loan forgiveness program will help these students pay down the debt they accumulate during the time they are school. Officials from the South Carolina Department of Aging says the only students who are eligible to apply are those who have either completed fellowships or are in the process of completing fellowships specifically in geriatrics or geriatric psychiatry.

This was the first loan forgiveness program in the entire nation to ever be offered to Geriatricians. You will have to apply before the deadline of 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2023.

In order to find out more information or to apply click on the link provided

HERE