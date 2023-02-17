Midlands Military Matters: Army fitness test to undergo changes

In Military Matters this evening, changes are coming to the Army Combat Fitness Test, as the service looks to comply with a law mandating it create a gender-neutral assessment by June.

The service is weighing whether to use a gender-neutral version of the test with a higher standard for combat arms soldiers, or re-purpose physical tests currently required for expert badges.

The Army has told soldiers for decades that its fitness test is a measure of worthiness— awarding promotion points to high performers and forcing out those who repeatedly fail, while also making up for the tests’ shortcoming by reiterating that they are a test of health, not combat readiness.