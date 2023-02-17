Murdaugh Double Murder Trial: Prosecution wraps up its case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh rounding out a 4th week, the state rested its case.

The prosecution presented its final pieces of evidence to the jury Friday.

Friday, the state called SLED agent Peter Rudofski to testify about newly obtained information from GM about Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban on the night of the murders.

The state also presented a timeline of their version of events on the night of June 7, 2021. Their theory is that the murders occurred around 8:49.

In their case, the state has shown a video to the jury that attorneys say place Murdaugh at the scene of the crime just minutes before Maggie and Paul were shot.

Murdaugh has denied multiple times that he was at the kennels when his wife and son were shot.