Nikki Haley holds town hall event in New Hampshire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Following the announcement of her presidential campaign earlier this week, Nikki Haley did not waste any time before hitting the campaign trail.

Last night the former SC Governor held a town hall event in New Hampshire, site of the first republican primary after the Iowa Caucus.

Haley says the Republican Party needs to change its approach when it comes to selecting its nominees.

So far the only other republican in the race is former President Donald Trump.