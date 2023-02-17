SLED charges 31 year-old Bamberg man with murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 31 year-old Xavier Emmanuel Jones with murder on Feb. 9.

The Bamberg, SC native admitted to striking the victim several times in the head and choking them, according to authorities.

Jones left the victim lying on the ground, where she was later pronounced dead by the Bomber County Coroner.

He was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.