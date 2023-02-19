Prisma Health offering series of free video webinars on heart health for February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—February is American Heart Month and Prisma Health is helping raise community awareness about heart health by offering a series of free video webinars on heart health.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in South Carolina with more than 11,000 deaths and 75,000 hospitalizations per year.

Tips to prevent heart disease include, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, abstaining from smoking, and controlling your blood pressure.

According to Prisma Health, all webinars are led by Prisma Health cardiac specialists. Heart Month webinars include:

• Fatigued and short of breath? What to know about heart failure

• Recognizing the signs of a silent heart attack

• Heart palpitations: When to worry

• Sodium and heart failure: Healthy ways to lower your salt intake

All four webinars are available for viewing at PrismaHealth.org/HeartMonth.