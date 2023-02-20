$30,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Gaston

A lucky lottery player in Gaston won $30,000 in Friday's Mega Million's drawing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A lucky lottery player in Gaston won $30,000 in Friday’s Mega Million’s drawing.

The Midlands player matched four white ball numbers ( 2 – 33 – 38 – 57 – 70) and the gold Megaball number (13) to win $10,000.

The winning was tripled to $30,000 because the player purchased the Megaplier option. The player lost the jackpot by only one number!

The holder purchased their ticket at the Get N Go at 106 S. Carlisle St.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is an estimated $104 million.