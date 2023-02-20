BlueCross BlueShield of SC announces Blue Distinction Centers for cardiac care
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina says select health care facilities in the state have received Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) or Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) for cardiac care designations.
To be named a BDC for cardiac care, centers must show they offer high-quality, expert care for:
• Percutaneous coronary interventions.
• Coronary artery bypass graft.
• Aortic valve replacement.
• Mitral valve replacement and repair.
They also must have lower in-hospital death rates and lower bleeding complication rates for angioplasty. Centers are rated using data from health centers and third-party registries.
BDC+ designated providers for cardiac care are 21% less costly than their peers.
They are rated using cost measures pulled from BlueCross’ medical claims.
The following health centers have been recognized:
BDC Designation
• AnMed Health
• Grand Strand Regional Medical Center
• Lexington Medical Center
• Medical University of South Carolina Health Florence Medical Center
• Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
• Prisma Health Richland Hospital
• Piedmont Medical Center
• Self Regional Healthcare
• St. Francis Hospital
• Trident Medical Center
BDC+ Designation
• Medical University Hospital
• Roper Hospital
Visit www.bcbs.com for more about the program and a full list of designated providers.