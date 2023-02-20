Columbia gas price: $2.99/gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbia has risen by two cents this past week.

According to Gas Buddy, the average now stands at $2.99 a gallon.

Prices in Columbia are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 27 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average price of Diesel has also fallen 6.9 cents and stands at $4.45 a gallon.