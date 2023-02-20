Midlands Pup-Shots! February 20

Waxhaw, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart
Good with other dogs, children
Meet Angel, a cuddly female border collie mix who was born on 01/04/2023.
2/16
ANUBIS
Dalzell
House trained
Spayed / neutered, special needs.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Anubis is a German Shepherd /Malinois mix.
3/16
CHANCE
York
Spayed / neutered.
4/16
CHEVY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Chevy and siblings are around 9-weeks-old.
5/16
DANIEL
York
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
DIXIE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Quiet, Loves kisses, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $350
Dixie is an approximately 5 year old female German Shepherd.
7/16
FORD
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Ford and siblings are around 9-weeks-old.
8/16
GEORGIE
Camden
Friendly, Affectionate, Quiet, Couch potato, Gentle, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
This 5-lb. sweetheart likes nothing better than to sit in your lap and smother you in kisses.
9/16
LADY
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
10/16
MATTHEW
York
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
MERCEDES
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Mercedes and siblings are around 9-weeks-old.
12/16
ROSE
Waxhaw, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, adorable
Good with other dogs, children
Meet Rose, an adorable and inquisitive female border collie mix born on 01/04/2023.
13/16
ROYCE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Royce and siblings are around 9-weeks-old.
14/16
TIPPI
Camden
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious, Brave
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
Meet Tippi, 5 lbs. of love and kisses.
15/16
WAYLON
Dalzell
House trained
Good with children
Prefers a home without other dogs
Waylon is 4 years old and very set in his ways!
16/16
ZARA
Camden
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Zara is an 18-month-old mix of beagle and Jack or Parson Russell terrier (sometimes called a Jackabee).