National Park Service to expand Lincoln Memorial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The National Park Service is planning to expand the Lincoln Memorial to pay tribute to the monument’s Civil Rights History.

The $69 million project will feature exhibits and presentations highlighting the history of the monument as a backdrop for Civil Rights demonstrations throughout history.

It will add 15,000-square-feet of exhibits which will display the foundations underneath the Lincoln Memorial.

Construction will begin in March and be completed in 2026, ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The memorial will remain open.