National Poll: Parents administer fever-reducing medicines too early

According to a new national poll by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, many parents give fever-reducing medication to their kids way too quickly.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to a new national poll by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, many parents give fever-reducing medication to their kids way too quickly.

The poll was conducted with more than 1,300 parents with kids under 12 and researchers found that 1 -in- 3 parents give their kids the medicine for a low grade fever, which is below 100 degrees.

1- in- 2 parents would use it for a fever below 102 degrees.

Pediatricians are warning against using fever-reducers in these ways because they say the medicine hides the true problem that caused the fever.

The poll also says about 26% of parents will even give a second dose of the medicine to prevent a fever.

Pediatricians also recommend avoiding that.