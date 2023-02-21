Midlands Pup-Shots! February 21

MISS. ELIZABETH
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, good with cats, good with dogs, good with dogs, Loyal
Vaccinations up to date, special needs.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $299.98
She is only available for a foster to adopt at this time as she has an umbilical hernia that needs to be repaired.
