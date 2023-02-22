Florida bill bans dogs from sticking head out window

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dogs in the sunshine state will be following some new rules if a certain bill gets passed by lawmakers.

In Florida, it could soon be illegal for your pup to put it’s head out the window of a moving vehicle as well as sit on your lap.

Experts say if a window is open enough for a dog to stick its head out, they could potentially jump out and it also allows for dogs to get foreign objects in their eyes.

Other aspects of the bill include making it illegal to declaw cats and limiting the time that animals can be tethered outside.