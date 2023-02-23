Alex Murdaugh admits lying to agents, denies role in killings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Alex Murdaugh is currently on the witness stand testifying in his own defense. The news comes this morning as the trial nears its end after five weeks of testimony.

The disbarred low country attorney is accused of killing his wife and son back in 2021.

Defense Attorney Jim Griffin wasted no time asking Murdaugh point blank if he killed his wife and son.

Murdaugh replied he did not and said, “I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them.”

He has repeatedly denied his role in the killings during the trial.

The former attorney admitted on the stand to lying to agents by saying the last time he saw Paul and Maggie was at dinner.

When asked why he lied, Murdaugh said, “As my addiction evolved over time, I would get in these situation, these circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking.”

He blamed his opioids addiction for creating a distrust of state law enforcement agents.

Murdaugh faces decades in prison if convicted.