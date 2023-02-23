Hot Headz Columbia brings the heat to GMC ahead of Friday’s ribbon cutting!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hot Headz Columbia restaurant stopped by Good Morning Columbia to bring the Nashville heat ahead of their ribbon cutting this Friday.

The ceremony kicks off at 4 p.m. at 2720 Main Street.

Curtis and Tyler spoke with Voncie Sutton with the restaurant and tried some hot dishes like their famous Nashville style chicken that’s definitely on the menu!

Columbia City Council members, Office of Business Opportunities staff, and NOMA North Columbia Business Association will also be at the ribbon cutting.

Check out their Instagram page or their website for more information.