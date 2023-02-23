SLED: Chester man charged with dogfighting, ill treatment of animals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 52 year-old Burton Lashawn Mincey Jr. on Feb. 14 for dogfighting.

Authorities say the Chester man allowed multiple dogs to remain in a state of neglect and failed to provide their basic needs.

Mincey is charged with 15 counts of Dogfighting, 7 counts of Misdemeanor Ill Treatment of Animals, and 4 counts of Felony Ill Treatment of Animals.

Mincey was booked at the Chester County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.