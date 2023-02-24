Americans have $21 billion in unspent gift cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have unused gift cards, you are not alone.

According to a new survey from online financial advisory services provider “Credit Summit” of more than 1,200 Americans, nearly 2/3 have at least one unspent gift card.

The survey found at least half of those surveyed admitted losing a gift card before they used it.

A majority of respondents said their unredeemed gift cards were worth $200 or less.

According to Credit Summit, there is as much as $21 billion worth of unused or lost gift cards.

According to Federal Law, a gift card doesn’t expire until at least five years after the date of it’s activation.

